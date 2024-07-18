Iowa track and field alum chases Olympic dreams
Restaurant critic Wini Moranville discusses what makes a great dining experience and her new memoir. And Iowa alum Brittany Brown is heading to the Olympics
Wini Moranville began her restaurant career at the age of 14 carrying trays for customers in a Des Moines cafeteria. That was the first of her many restaurant jobs, and it turned out to be the perfect training ground for a brilliant restaurant reviewer. Moranville has written about her years of experience reviewing Iowa restaurants into a new memoir, Love is My Favorite Flavor: A Midwestern Dining Critic Tells All.
Then U.S. Olympic sprinter Brittany Brown joins the program. Brown is a former Iowa Hawkeye, and she will be attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Guests:
- Wini Moranville, restaurant reviewer and author, Love is my Favorite Flavor: A Midwestern Dining Critic Tells All
- Brittany Brown, U.S. Olympic sprinter, University of Iowa alumna