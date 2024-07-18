© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa track and field alum chases Olympic dreams

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine WillisCaitlin TroutmanDanielle Gehr
Published July 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Restaurant critic Wini Moranville discusses what makes a great dining experience and her new memoir. And Iowa alum Brittany Brown is heading to the Olympics

Wini Moranville began her restaurant career at the age of 14 carrying trays for customers in a Des Moines cafeteria. That was the first of her many restaurant jobs, and it turned out to be the perfect training ground for a brilliant restaurant reviewer. Moranville has written about her years of experience reviewing Iowa restaurants into a new memoir, Love is My Favorite Flavor: A Midwestern Dining Critic Tells All.

Then U.S. Olympic sprinter Brittany Brown joins the program. Brown is a former Iowa Hawkeye, and she will be attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Guests:

  • Wini Moranville, restaurant reviewer and author, Love is my Favorite Flavor: A Midwestern Dining Critic Tells All
  • Brittany Brown, U.S. Olympic sprinter, University of Iowa alumna
Tags
Talk of Iowa Des MoinesFood & DrinkUniversity of IowaSports
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content