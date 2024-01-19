The scope of food insecurity across Iowa
The state of Iowa recently rejected nearly $30 million in federal summer food assistance for children of low-income families. At the same time, demand at food pantries around the state is high, and tens of thousands of Iowans are struggling with hunger.
On this episode of River to River, Iowans share their experiences with food insecurity, and experts discuss what can be done about it.
Guests:
- Dan, northwest Iowa resident
- Matt Unger, CEO of DMARC Food Pantry Network in Des Moines
- Andrea Cook, program director of Partnership Place at the Johnston Partnership