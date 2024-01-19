© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The scope of food insecurity across Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The state of Iowa recently rejected nearly $30 million in federal summer food assistance for children of low-income families. At the same time, demand at food pantries around the state is high, and tens of thousands of Iowans are struggling with hunger.

On this episode of River to River, Iowans share their experiences with food insecurity, and experts discuss what can be done about it.

Guests:

  • Dan, northwest Iowa resident
  • Matt Unger, CEO of DMARC Food Pantry Network in Des Moines
  • Andrea Cook, program director of Partnership Place at the Johnston Partnership
Tags
River to River food insecurity2024 Legislative SessionKim ReynoldsDepartment of Human Services
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content