© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A bright or dystopian future with AI?

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Artificial intelligence has been the subject of many dystopian novels and movies, but it's become apparent that AI will intersect with more and more aspects of our lives and careers. On this River to River, how AI can be wielded as a tool, and the concerns that make that future murky.

While researching a possible investment, former Meta employee Tony Eastin came across what appeared to be a reputable source: a small but long-standing newspaper, The Clayton County Register. But the site he opened contained only AI-generated content. His investigation found several expired domains of established news sites have been snatched up by similar "dark PR firms" — public relations with a disinformation model — using the reputation of these URLs to fuel their disinformation campaigns.

River to River host Ben Kieffer speaks with Eastin about the risks posed by AI disinformation. Also, he speaks with Drake University professor Martin Roth, who co-created Drake's AI major and minor, and University of Iowa professor of rhetoric Justin Cosner, who teaches a class on journalism and AI.

Guests:

  • Tony Eastin, trust & safety consultant
  • Justin Cosner, lecturer of rhetoric, University of Iowa
  • Martin Roth, professor of philosophy, Drake University
Tags
Talk of Iowa EducationTechnologyArtificial Intelligence
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content