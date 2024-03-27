© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What NPR's Frank Langfitt has learned covering international affairs for two decades

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Frank Langfitt spent nearly two decades as an international correspondent reporting from more than 50 countries and territories. Now, he covers threats to democracy at home and abroad.

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with NPR's Frank Langfitt about his career as a foreign correspondent and what that work tells us about the United States. Langfitt also discusses his new role as a global democracy correspondent.

Langfitt will speak about his career in Iowa City on April 10, and the event will be live streamed.

Guests:

  • Frank Langfitt, NPR Global Democracy Correspondent
Tags
River to River International AffairsUkraine
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content