River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Judge issues limited gag order on Trump ahead of April trial

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published March 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Political analysts discuss top stories, including FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, the war in Gaza, criminal charges against a former president and more.

On this episode of River to River, political communications scholar Kelly Winfrey, of Iowa State University, and political scientist Wayne Moyer, of Grinnell College, discuss FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that challenges access to mifepristone. They also talk about former President Donald Trump's impending criminal trial which is set for April 15, developments in Congress, Gaza and more.

Plus, as Liz Cheney travels to speak in Iowa, the analysts reflect on Cheney's influence and legacy in the political realm.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield professor and professor of political science, Grinnell College
  • Kelly Winfrey, director of graduate education, associate professor Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication and interim director, women’s and gender studies program, Iowa State University
