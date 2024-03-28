Judge issues limited gag order on Trump ahead of April trial

On this episode of River to River, political communications scholar Kelly Winfrey, of Iowa State University, and political scientist Wayne Moyer, of Grinnell College, discuss FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that challenges access to mifepristone. They also talk about former President Donald Trump's impending criminal trial which is set for April 15, developments in Congress, Gaza and more.

Plus, as Liz Cheney travels to speak in Iowa, the analysts reflect on Cheney's influence and legacy in the political realm.

Guests:

