Educator publishes an updated history of Iowa
The history of Iowa hasn’t changed, but our understanding of it continues to deepen and evolve.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, historian and Iowa State University faculty Jeff Bremer joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss his new book A New History of Iowa. Bremer's book is a comprehensive history that incorporates the foundational stories that are well-known, but paints a richer, more diverse and more complicated picture than we’ve seen in the past.
- Jeff Bremer, author, A New History of Iowa