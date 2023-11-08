© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Long-time romance novelist sees changing perception of genre

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Leigh Michaels wrote her first novel in high school, but it wasn't until she wrote five more novels by her 30th birthday that she sought out a publisher. Since then, she has published more than 100 books, mostly romance.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Michaels about her successful writing career with more than 35 million copies sold worldwide and the changing perception of the romance genre.

Later, Nebbe speaks with Tom Ecker, known by his pseudonym Tom Underwood, who has been creating Wuzzles — internationally syndicated Rebus puzzles — since the 1970s. The Iowa native says he has no plans of quitting until he "croaks."

Guests:

  • Leigh Michaels, author
  • Tom Ecker, Wuzzles creator, retired Cedar Rapids school administrator
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingRetirementAging
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content