Long-time romance novelist sees changing perception of genre

Leigh Michaels wrote her first novel in high school, but it wasn't until she wrote five more novels by her 30th birthday that she sought out a publisher. Since then, she has published more than 100 books, mostly romance.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Michaels about her successful writing career with more than 35 million copies sold worldwide and the changing perception of the romance genre.

Later, Nebbe speaks with Tom Ecker, known by his pseudonym Tom Underwood, who has been creating Wuzzles — internationally syndicated Rebus puzzles — since the 1970s. The Iowa native says he has no plans of quitting until he "croaks."

