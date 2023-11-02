A retired Wisconsin wildlife expert reflects on his career in new book

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with author Jeff Wilson about his new book, Wrong Tree: Adventures in Wildlife Biology, which highlights his many wrong turns and successes as a technician with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Wilson is joined by his wife Terry Daulton, an artist and environmental educator who contributed wildlife drawings to the book.

Then, Alex Fejfar of the Ames History Museum shares the story of the first Black pilot to fly across the United States. He started flying while living in Ames and the city recently named its municipal airport after him.

