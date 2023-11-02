© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
A retired Wisconsin wildlife expert reflects on his career in new book

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
The author of Wrong Tree: Adventures in Wildlife Biology partnered with his wife, an illustrator and environmental educator, to bring readers into the world of a wildlife technician.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with author Jeff Wilson about his new book, Wrong Tree: Adventures in Wildlife Biology, which highlights his many wrong turns and successes as a technician with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Wilson is joined by his wife Terry Daulton, an artist and environmental educator who contributed wildlife drawings to the book.

Then, Alex Fejfar of the Ames History Museum shares the story of the first Black pilot to fly across the United States. He started flying while living in Ames and the city recently named its municipal airport after him.

Guests:

  • Jeff Wilson, retired Wisconsin DNR wildlife technician, author of Wrong Tree: Adventures in Wildlife Biology
  • Terry Daulton, environmental educator and illustrator
  • Alex Fejfar, exhibits manager, Ames History Museum
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingWildlifeAirportsHistory
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
