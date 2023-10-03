© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Cedar Rapids native's book selected for Oprah's book club

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published October 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Nathan Hill's Wellness is the story of Jack and Elizabeth, a couple who sees their relationship and understanding of each other change over the course of their marriage.

Author Nathan Hill discusses his new novel Wellness, which Oprah Winfrey recently selected for her book club. Hill's second novel follows the lives of Jack and Elizabeth, as they attempt to navigate their marriage and parenthood in a society with ever-changing expectations surrounding healthy living. Hill is an Iowa native and will be at the Iowa City Book Festival on October 14.

Then, Director of Free Expression and Education at PEN America, Jonathan Friedman, joins the show to discuss Banned Books Week and recent book challenges in Iowa and around the country.

Guests:

  • Nathan Hill, author
  • Jonathan Friedman, director, Free Expression and Education at PEN America
