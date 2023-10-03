Cedar Rapids native's book selected for Oprah's book club

Author Nathan Hill discusses his new novel Wellness, which Oprah Winfrey recently selected for her book club. Hill's second novel follows the lives of Jack and Elizabeth, as they attempt to navigate their marriage and parenthood in a society with ever-changing expectations surrounding healthy living. Hill is an Iowa native and will be at the Iowa City Book Festival on October 14.

Then, Director of Free Expression and Education at PEN America, Jonathan Friedman, joins the show to discuss Banned Books Week and recent book challenges in Iowa and around the country.

Guests:

