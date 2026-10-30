Des Moines music venue owner seeking to improve the business of live performance royalties

Most independent music venues struggle to stay afloat. On this episode, we talk with Tobi Parks, owner of Des Moines music venue xBk. She tells us why so little of live performance royalty money reaches the artists who deserve it, and how she’s working to change that with her newest startup Tour Tech.

Also, this upcoming election is the first that no woman is running for governor or lieutenant governor in Iowa since 1978. We talk with Kelly Winfrey of Iowa State University about the gender politics in those races and others this midterm.

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