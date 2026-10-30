© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Des Moines music venue owner seeking to improve the business of live performance royalties

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published October 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Most independent music venues struggle to stay afloat. On this episode, we talk with Tobi Parks, owner of Des Moines music venue xBk. She tells us why so little of live performance royalty money reaches the artists who deserve it, and how she’s working to change that with her newest startup Tour Tech.

Also, this upcoming election is the first that no woman is running for governor or lieutenant governor in Iowa since 1978. We talk with Kelly Winfrey of Iowa State University about the gender politics in those races and others this midterm.

Guests:

  • Tobi Parks, entertainment attorney and owner, xBk, and CEO, Tour Tech
  • Kelly Winfrey, associate professor in communication and Women's and Gender Studies program director, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River 2026 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
More Stories Like This