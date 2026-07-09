NATO leaders chart their next moves as global political tensions grow

Tensions flare again between the U.S. and Iran and NATO leaders wrap up a tense summit.

On this Politics Day episode of River to River, we discuss the political fallout with political scientists Jim McCormick of Iowa State University and Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa. We hear about the new round of U.S.-Iran hostilities that overshadows the days-long funeral for Iran's Supreme Leader, take a look back at the nation's 250th birthday celebration, and more.

Guests:

