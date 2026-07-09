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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

NATO leaders chart their next moves as global political tensions grow

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published July 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Tensions flare again between the U.S. and Iran and NATO leaders wrap up a tense summit.

On this Politics Day episode of River to River, we discuss the political fallout with political scientists Jim McCormick of Iowa State University and Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa. We hear about the new round of U.S.-Iran hostilities that overshadows the days-long funeral for Iran's Supreme Leader, take a look back at the nation's 250th birthday celebration, and more.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
  • Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
River to River Politics Daynational securityUkraineMiddle EastPresident Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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