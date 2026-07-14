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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Why Iowa is seeing a rise in 'deaths of despair'

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published July 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Nationally, deaths from suicide, drugs and alcohol are declining. But in Iowa, they're rising.

On this episode, we ask why these deaths are rising. First, we hear from Lauren Williams, an Iowa woman who lost her brother to suicide, and from Kayla Mayer of Cherokee County Public Health, who's working to decrease the local rate of suicide with the county's suicide prevention coalition.

We also talk with Daniel Wheaton of the Midwest Newsroom and Dr. Alison Lynch of the University of Iowa on why our state is seeing more deaths of despair and what can be done about it.

Guests:

  • Lauren Williams, nurse and podcast host, Let’s Sit Crooked & Talk Straight
  • Kayla Mayer, public health manager, Cherokee County Public Health
  • Daniel Wheaton, senior data journalist, Midwest Newsroom
  • Dr. Alison Lynch, clinical professor of psychiatry and director of addiction medicine, University of Iowa Health Care
Tags
River to River public healthSuicidedrugsAlcoholMental Health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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