Why Iowa is seeing a rise in 'deaths of despair'

Nationally, deaths from suicide, drugs and alcohol are declining. But in Iowa, they're rising.

On this episode, we ask why these deaths are rising. First, we hear from Lauren Williams, an Iowa woman who lost her brother to suicide, and from Kayla Mayer of Cherokee County Public Health, who's working to decrease the local rate of suicide with the county's suicide prevention coalition.

We also talk with Daniel Wheaton of the Midwest Newsroom and Dr. Alison Lynch of the University of Iowa on why our state is seeing more deaths of despair and what can be done about it.

Guests:

