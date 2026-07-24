A push to expand dental care access to underserved communities in Iowa

For many disabled, elderly, and low-income Iowans, a simple trip to the dentist is anything but simple. On this episode of River to River, why care for these patients often falls through the cracks, and what's being done about it.

We talk with two University of Iowa dental experts on the push to expand access to care: Leo Marchini, newly named to an international disability and oral health committee, and John Warren. Warren brings dental students into community health centers across the state. Then, we hear from gerontologist Elaine Eshbaugh of the University of Northern Iowa. She’s the founder of the dementia simulation house and tells us about the hidden link between anxiety and dementia.

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