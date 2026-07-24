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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A push to expand dental care access to underserved communities in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

For many disabled, elderly, and low-income Iowans, a simple trip to the dentist is anything but simple. On this episode of River to River, why care for these patients often falls through the cracks, and what's being done about it.

We talk with two University of Iowa dental experts on the push to expand access to care: Leo Marchini, newly named to an international disability and oral health committee, and John Warren. Warren brings dental students into community health centers across the state. Then, we hear from gerontologist Elaine Eshbaugh of the University of Northern Iowa. She’s the founder of the dementia simulation house and tells us about the hidden link between anxiety and dementia.

Guests:

  • Leo Marchini, DDS, professor and chair, University of Iowa Department of Preventive and Community Dentistry, recently appointed to the Scientific Committee of the International Association for Disability and Oral Health
  • John Warren, DDS, professor of preventive and community dentistry, University of Iowa
  • Elaine Eshbaugh, professor of gerontology, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
River to River public healthPhysical HealthMental Health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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