University of Iowa study finds wildfires have worsened ozone pollution across the U.S.

Our air was getting cleaner. Now, wildfire smoke has reversed that progress.

On this episode of River to River, a new University of Iowa study finds wildfires have undone years of gains against ground-level ozone pollution and the effects are reaching deep into the Midwest. First, we hear from former Iowa residents Jerry and Sue Prothero, who watched ash fall like snow in northern Minnesota. Then, we talk with Jun Wang, the study's lead author, about why ozone pollution is growing worse and what it means for Iowans.

We also talk with Peter Thorne of the University of Iowa College of Public Health about the health impacts of wildfire smoke and ozone pollution. And, we address the health and air quality impacts of a proposed gas plant in Linn County with Abe Kellison of Save Morgan Valley. Save Morgan Valley is community organization opposing Alliant Energy’s proposed 720-megawatt natural gas power plant in unincorporated western Linn County.

Guests:

