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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

University of Iowa study finds wildfires have worsened ozone pollution across the U.S.

By Ben Kieffer,
Neve Kelley Dani Gehr
Published July 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Our air was getting cleaner. Now, wildfire smoke has reversed that progress.

On this episode of River to River, a new University of Iowa study finds wildfires have undone years of gains against ground-level ozone pollution and the effects are reaching deep into the Midwest. First, we hear from former Iowa residents Jerry and Sue Prothero, who watched ash fall like snow in northern Minnesota. Then, we talk with Jun Wang, the study's lead author, about why ozone pollution is growing worse and what it means for Iowans.

We also talk with Peter Thorne of the University of Iowa College of Public Health about the health impacts of wildfire smoke and ozone pollution. And, we address the health and air quality impacts of a proposed gas plant in Linn County with Abe Kellison of Save Morgan Valley. Save Morgan Valley is community organization opposing Alliant Energy’s proposed 720-megawatt natural gas power plant in unincorporated western Linn County.

Guests:

  • Sue Protheroe, former Iowa resident
  • Jerry Protheroe, former Iowa resident
  • Jun Wang, professor and Lichtenberger Family Chair in Chemical Engineering, University of Iowa, Assistant Director, Iowa Technology Institute
  • Peter Thorne, professor and distinguished chair, University of Iowa College of Public Health
  • Abe Kellison, representative, Save Morgan Valley
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River to River public healthpollutionEnvironment
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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