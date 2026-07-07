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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

New Iowa law adding abortion restrictions goes into effect

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

More than 100 new Iowa laws just took effect on abortion, crime, and policing. On this episode of River to River, we talk about what’s changed and who it affects.

We hear from Erin Murphy of the Gazette who gives us a quick survey of the most significant new laws. Then, IPR's Natalie Krebs explains the new telehealth restrictions and what options remain for abortion pill prescriptions. Mahaska County Attorney Andrew Ritland tells us about Iowa's new mandatory minimum for repeat felons. And state Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines shares her thoughts on a new law that removes the annual police bias training requirement.

Guests:

  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief, The Gazette
  • Natalie Krebs, Health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Andrew Ritland, legislative chair, Iowa County Attorney Association, Mahaska Co attorney
  • Ruth Ann Gaines, Iowa State Representative
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River to River IowaHealthcarePolice and Law Enforcement
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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