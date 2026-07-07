New Iowa law adding abortion restrictions goes into effect

More than 100 new Iowa laws just took effect on abortion, crime, and policing. On this episode of River to River, we talk about what’s changed and who it affects.

We hear from Erin Murphy of the Gazette who gives us a quick survey of the most significant new laws. Then, IPR's Natalie Krebs explains the new telehealth restrictions and what options remain for abortion pill prescriptions. Mahaska County Attorney Andrew Ritland tells us about Iowa's new mandatory minimum for repeat felons. And state Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines shares her thoughts on a new law that removes the annual police bias training requirement.

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