U.S. Department of Justice moves to revoke citizenship of an Iowa man

A new campaign wants to make it harder to raise taxes in Iowa. The Des Moines Register's Capitol Bureau Chief Stephen Gruber Miller talks about what that constitutional amendment would actually do. Then we hear from IPR's Rachel Kramer about why farm income is down more than half since 2022. We also talk with Kate Melloy Goettel of the University of Iowa Law School about the de-naturalization process, discuss the AI model that forecasts nitrate spikes in Iowa's river with University of Iowa's Jesus Gomez Velez, and take a look at the forecast with meteorologist Alexis Jimenez. Then we meet IPR's new eastern Iowa reporter, Eliza Billingham, and IPR's Lucius Pham grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

