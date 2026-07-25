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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

U.S. Department of Justice moves to revoke citizenship of an Iowa man

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published July 25, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A new campaign wants to make it harder to raise taxes in Iowa. The Des Moines Register's Capitol Bureau Chief Stephen Gruber Miller talks about what that constitutional amendment would actually do. Then we hear from IPR's Rachel Kramer about why farm income is down more than half since 2022. We also talk with Kate Melloy Goettel of the University of Iowa Law School about the de-naturalization process, discuss the AI model that forecasts nitrate spikes in Iowa's river with University of Iowa's Jesus Gomez Velez, and take a look at the forecast with meteorologist Alexis Jimenez. Then we meet IPR's new eastern Iowa reporter, Eliza Billingham, and IPR's Lucius Pham grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber Miller, Capitol Bureau Chief, Des Moines Register
  • Rachel Kramer, IPR Harvest Public Media reporter
  • Kate Melloy Goettel, clinical associate professor, director, Federal Impact Litigation Clinic, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Jesus Gomez Velez, associate professor, civil and environmental engineering, IIHR, University of Iowa
  • Alexis Jimenez, meteorologist, NWS Des Moines
  • Eliza Billingham, IPR Eastern Iowa Reporter
  • Lucius Pham, IPR video production Manager and Studio One Host
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River to River TaxesFarmingNitrateIowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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