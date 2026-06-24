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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Over half of the churches in the Archdiocese of Dubuque to lose weekend mass

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published June 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Dozens of Catholic churches in Iowa are about to lose their weekend mass. Today, we hear about the changing map of Midwestern Catholicism.

The Archdiocese of Dubuque is restructuring, folding 160 parishes into 24 regional clusters, and ending weekend mass at 84 churches.

On this episode, we hear from a parishioner seeking to keep weekend mass at her parish and a University of Iowa scholar on what this initiative means for churches losing eucharistic mass. We also explore how this juxtaposes a recent increase in attendance at Catholic churches in urban dioceses including Des Moines.

Then, Deacon John Robbins of the archdiocese explains the mission behind the restructuring taking effect July 14, and answers listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Marcy Horst, Vinton resident, parishioner, St. Mary’s Catholic Church
  • Kristy Nabhan-Warren, professor and Figge Chair in Catholic Studies, University of Iowa
  • Deacon John Robbins, director of communications, Archdiocese of Dubuque
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River to River IowaReligionRural Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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