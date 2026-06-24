Over half of the churches in the Archdiocese of Dubuque to lose weekend mass

Dozens of Catholic churches in Iowa are about to lose their weekend mass. Today, we hear about the changing map of Midwestern Catholicism.

The Archdiocese of Dubuque is restructuring, folding 160 parishes into 24 regional clusters, and ending weekend mass at 84 churches.

On this episode, we hear from a parishioner seeking to keep weekend mass at her parish and a University of Iowa scholar on what this initiative means for churches losing eucharistic mass. We also explore how this juxtaposes a recent increase in attendance at Catholic churches in urban dioceses including Des Moines.

Then, Deacon John Robbins of the archdiocese explains the mission behind the restructuring taking effect July 14, and answers listeners' questions.

Guests:

