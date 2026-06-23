New documentary highlights critical material recovery efforts in Iowa

Rare earth elements are in our phones, hard drives, wind turbines, and even defense systems. Most of them come through supply chains dominated by China. But what if part of the answer to that problem is already here?

As the world’s leaders seek to reduce their reliance on China for critical minerals, Iowa researchers and engineers are tackling this global challenge by transforming discarded electronics and wind turbines into a domestic source of rare earth elements. We talk with Eric Smidt, director and producer of Urban Mining, a documentary that highlights this work. We also hear from two of the key players in the film, Ikenna Nlebedim of the Critical Materials Innovation Hub at the Ames National Laboratory, and Dan Bina, president and CEO of Critical Materials Recycling in Boone.

Urban Mining will be showing at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 27 at the Interrobang Film Festival in Des Moines.

Guests:

