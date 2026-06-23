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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

New documentary highlights critical material recovery efforts in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published June 23, 2026 at 10:25 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Rare earth elements are in our phones, hard drives, wind turbines, and even defense systems. Most of them come through supply chains dominated by China. But what if part of the answer to that problem is already here?

As the world’s leaders seek to reduce their reliance on China for critical minerals, Iowa researchers and engineers are tackling this global challenge by transforming discarded electronics and wind turbines into a domestic source of rare earth elements. We talk with Eric Smidt, director and producer of Urban Mining, a documentary that highlights this work. We also hear from two of the key players in the film, Ikenna Nlebedim of the Critical Materials Innovation Hub at the Ames National Laboratory, and Dan Bina, president and CEO of Critical Materials Recycling in Boone.

Urban Mining will be showing at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 27 at the Interrobang Film Festival in Des Moines.

Guests:

  • Eric Smidt, vice president of marketing and communication, Ames Regional Economic Alliance
  • Ikenna Nlebedim, deputy director, division of critical materials, Ames National Laboratory
  • Dan Bina, president and CEO, Critical Materials Recycling, Inc.
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Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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