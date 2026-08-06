Smithsonian Museum features the work of Iowa State Fair competitors

The 2026 Iowa State Fair is almost here.

On this episode, we meet some of the winningest State Fair competitors of all time. Dr. Rod Zietler is a master canner, Deb Zietler is a master weaver and Marcia Miller is a master pie maker. Rod and Deb Zietler's start fair entries made it to the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. And Marcia Miller shares how she turned her State Fair pie domination into a way to raise money for animals.

Then, a new documentary tells an untold State Fair story. East side native and filmmaker Shawn Hicks decided to capture those who live around the State Fair grounds and sell parking. There will be screenings of Parkers at the Fleur in Des Moines Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

Guests:

