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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Smithsonian Museum features the work of Iowa State Fair competitors

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The 2026 Iowa State Fair is almost here.

On this episode, we meet some of the winningest State Fair competitors of all time. Dr. Rod Zietler is a master canner, Deb Zietler is a master weaver and Marcia Miller is a master pie maker. Rod and Deb Zietler's start fair entries made it to the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. And Marcia Miller shares how she turned her State Fair pie domination into a way to raise money for animals.

Then, a new documentary tells an untold State Fair story. East side native and filmmaker Shawn Hicks decided to capture those who live around the State Fair grounds and sell parking. There will be screenings of Parkers at the Fleur in Des Moines Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

Guests:

  • Rod Zeitler, retired physician, competitive canner
  • Deb Zietler, retired oral surgeon, competitive weaver
  • Marcia Miller, competitive pie maker
  • Shawn Hicks, filmmaker, owner of smalltownhicks productions
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Talk of Iowa Iowa State FairArts & LifeFilm
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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