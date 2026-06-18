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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

3 Libertarians off the ballot, party conventions and a tentative deal with Iran

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine Perkins
Published June 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Three Libertarians who filed to run for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. House in Iowa won't appear on the ballot. That's after members of the Republican party challenged their paperwork, and the state objection panel voted to remove the names of Nicholas Gluba, Jules Cutler and Marco Battaglia from Iowa ballots.

In this episode, host Ben Kieffer recaps that decision as well as the state party conventions with Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University. They also discuss looming changes to Social Security and the tentative peace deal with Iran.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, associate professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Politics DayIowa PoliticsIowa Democratic PartyIowa Republican Party
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
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