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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Why Americans oppose data centers now more than ever

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published June 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

They're massive, thirsty for water and power, and Iowans are split on whether they're good neighbors. On this episode, the data center debate as cities and counties throughout the state are weighing potential data center installations.

First, a Brookings Institution researcher on what rural communities stand to gain and lose from these developments. Then, Linn County Supervisor Sami Scheetz joins to discuss the ordinance they passed earlier this year and how it compares to other local governments' approaches to recent data center proposals.

Iowa’s state geologist discusses whether Iowa's groundwater supply can handle the demand from data centers. And a public health researcher joins to discuss the public health implications from data centers powered by nonrenewable sources.

Guests:

  • Tony Pipa, senior fellow, Brookings Institution Center for Sustainable Development
  • Sami Scheetz, Linn County Supervisor
  • Keith Schilling, state geologist and director, Iowa Geological Survey
  • Michael Cork, public health scientist, co-founder and CEO, EmPower Analytics Group
Tags
River to River Data centerpublic healthRural IowaWatereconomic development
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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