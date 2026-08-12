Northwest Iowa community postpones city council meeting after threats tied to data center debate

City leaders in Salix postponed a city council meeting scheduled for Wednesday night after reporting threatening messages on social media. Facebook posts included references to anarchy and putting Salix city government “in the crosshairs.”

Mayor Kevin Nelson said the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the posts.

“It called for various death and terroristic type things toward the entire government of Salix, which is very, very concerning,” Nelson said.

Tensions have been growing in Salix, a community of about 300 people south of Sioux City, over a potential data center.

Nelson said this is not the first time city officials have faced threats connected to the controversy. He said death threats were also made in May, after Salix annexed 900 acres for the potential development.

Google recently confirmed it's in the early stages of evaluating the land for a data center.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio The northwest Iowa city of Salix annexed this farmland in April for a potential data center.

Supporters of the data center see an opportunity for economic growth, while opponents have raised questions about electricity and water use, noise and the effect on the surrounding rural area.

The dispute has also moved to court. Woodbury County is challenging the annexation, after residents petitioned the board of supervisors to review the process. Court documents allege Salix failed to properly notify property owners and included land that did not border city limits.

Wednesday’s meeting was expected to draw another large crowd as the city council considered a one-year moratorium on data centers. Residents, MidAmerican Energy and Google were also expected to provide input.

“It was going to be a contentious meeting no matter what because of the moratorium vote, and now it's just being pushed back to a later date because of these threats,” Nelson said.

The proposed moratorium would temporarily halt data center development while city officials consider how to regulate such projects. Nelson stressed that any project remains a long way from becoming reality.

“We're still months, if not years, away from a data center being built. It's very, very early in the process. If the council votes for a moratorium, then of course nothing can happen," Nelson added.

Woodbury County already has a one-year moratorium on new data center development in unincorporated areas while officials consider possible regulations. Other Iowa communities are also weighing how to handle large facilities as companies seek new locations.

The Salix Guardian Alliance, a group that has raised concerns about the potential data center, condemned the threats and said the comments do not represent residents who oppose the project.

“We are deeply saddened that our council members and mayor feel unsafe,” the group said in a statement. “The actions of a single individual have halted the meeting process for everyone and delayed the implementation of the proposed moratorium wording.”

Nelson said the disagreement should not put anyone’s safety at risk.

“Be civil toward each other and not break the law and threaten public officials,” he said. “It seems like such a very basic thing to have to say. I shouldn't even have to say it, but now that's where we're at.”

A new date for the postponed meeting has not been announced. The city council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9.