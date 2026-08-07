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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Record high temperatures put Iowa prisons lacking air conditioning at risk

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published August 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa's record summer heat isn't just uncomfortable. Inside two of the state's oldest prisons, it's dangerous. For 15 years, the Iowa Department of Corrections has asked lawmakers to fund air conditioning at two of the state's oldest prisons in Anamosa and Mount Pleasant. This year, lawmakers said no again.

On this episode, we talk with journalist Erin Jordan who first reported on this story. We also hear from Trent Keller, the chair of Iowa's Board of Corrections, and Todd Copley, president of the union representing Iowa's correctional officers.

Then, we learn about a new Data Center Decision Tool developed at the University of Iowa. We talk with Jennifer Terry of the UI Hubbell Environmental Law Initiative and Amy Colbert of the UI Tippie College of Business about this new resource. It provides local governments and community leaders with a practical, neutral framework for evaluating proposed projects before key decisions are made.

Guests:

  • Erin Jordan, freelance journalist, associate professor of practice, University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communication
  • Trent Keller, chair, Iowa Board of Corrections
  • Todd Copley, president, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61
  • Jennifer Terry, director, University of Iowa Hubbell Environmental Law Initiative
  • Amy Colbert, professor of management, faculty director of the Social Impact Community, University of Iowa Tippie College of Business
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River to River Prisonpublic healthWeatherDepartment of CorrectionsData center
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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