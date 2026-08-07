Record high temperatures put Iowa prisons lacking air conditioning at risk

Iowa's record summer heat isn't just uncomfortable. Inside two of the state's oldest prisons, it's dangerous. For 15 years, the Iowa Department of Corrections has asked lawmakers to fund air conditioning at two of the state's oldest prisons in Anamosa and Mount Pleasant. This year, lawmakers said no again.

On this episode, we talk with journalist Erin Jordan who first reported on this story. We also hear from Trent Keller, the chair of Iowa's Board of Corrections, and Todd Copley, president of the union representing Iowa's correctional officers.

Then, we learn about a new Data Center Decision Tool developed at the University of Iowa. We talk with Jennifer Terry of the UI Hubbell Environmental Law Initiative and Amy Colbert of the UI Tippie College of Business about this new resource. It provides local governments and community leaders with a practical, neutral framework for evaluating proposed projects before key decisions are made.

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