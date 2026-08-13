Memoir explores an Iowa farmer's stewardship legacy, sustainable practices

In 1973, Ron Rosmann gave up his plans to go to graduate school and moved back home to Westphalia to run the family farm. In 1973, he did something radical — he stopped using chemical inputs.

Rosmann has been farming for more than 50 years, and he's one of the founding members of Practical Farmers of Iowa, a farmer-led community that focuses on sustainable agriculture. He joins us on this episode to talk about his book, A Practical Farmer's Journey: A History of Community, Stewardship and Resilience. We also talk with Steve Hopkins, a member of Practical Farmers of Iowa and an innovator in regenerative agriculture and water conservation.

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