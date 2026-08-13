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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Memoir explores an Iowa farmer's stewardship legacy, sustainable practices

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published August 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 1973, Ron Rosmann gave up his plans to go to graduate school and moved back home to Westphalia to run the family farm. In 1973, he did something radical — he stopped using chemical inputs.

Rosmann has been farming for more than 50 years, and he's one of the founding members of Practical Farmers of Iowa, a farmer-led community that focuses on sustainable agriculture. He joins us on this episode to talk about his book, A Practical Farmer's Journey: A History of Community, Stewardship and Resilience. We also talk with Steve Hopkins, a member of Practical Farmers of Iowa and an innovator in regenerative agriculture and water conservation.

Guests:

  • Ron Rosmann, author, A Practical Farmer's Journey: A History of Community, Stewardship and Resilience, founding board member, Practical Farmers of Iowa
  • Steve Hopkins, member, Practical Farmers of Iowa, board member, Johnson Center for Land Stewardship Policy
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingFarmingEnvironmentWaterSustainability
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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