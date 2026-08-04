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Libertarian Marco Battaglia drops out of 3rd District race

Radio Iowa | By O. Kay Henderson
Published August 4, 2026 at 11:35 AM CDT
A politician in a red cap and black t-shirt holds up a picture book and speaks to voters from a stage at the Iowa State Fair.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Libertarian Marco Battaglia ran for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District in 2024. He dropped out of the 2026 race Monday due to a medical emergency, according to the Libertarian Party of Iowa.

Libertarian candidate Marco Battaglia has dropped out of the race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat. The Libertarian Party of Iowa announced Battaglia had a medical emergency and is ending his campaign.

"Our thoughts are with Marco and his family as they focus on his health and recovery," said party chair Stephanie Berlin. "Out of respect for Marco's privacy, we will not be sharing additional details. Right now, our focus is on supporting Marco while ensuring the party fulfills its responsibilities under Iowa law and continues to provide voters with a Libertarian choice on the ballot this November."

Battaglia has been listed on Iowa ballots in previous elections, but this spring the State Objection Panel kicked him off the November ballot due to his nomination papers not matching his legal name, Mark T. Andersen. A judge upheld the panel’s decision on Friday, and Battaglia said he planned to appeal the judge’s decision.

Under Iowa law, political parties may hold conventions and replace candidates who withdraw by Aug. 14. The Libertarian Party of Iowa will hold a convention on Sunday to choose another 3rd District candidate.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn is seeking reelection and faces Democratic state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott.
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Political News 3rd Congressional District2026 Election
O. Kay Henderson
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