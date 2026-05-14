How can we preserve election integrity?
On this archive episode of River to River, we weigh the strengths and vulnerabilities of our current election infrastructure.
David Levine is a senior fellow at University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement. He and host Ben Kieffer discuss election integrity in the United States and internationally, threats to democracy and ways to improve the election process.
This episode was originally produced in May 2025.
Guests:
- David Levine, senior fellow, University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement