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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How can we preserve election integrity?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this archive episode of River to River, we weigh the strengths and vulnerabilities of our current election infrastructure.

David Levine is a senior fellow at University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement. He and host Ben Kieffer discuss election integrity in the United States and internationally, threats to democracy and ways to improve the election process.

This episode was originally produced in May 2025.

Guests:

  • David Levine, senior fellow, University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement
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River to River Voting2024 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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