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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Reactions to President Trump's dispute with Pope Leo

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A war at a volatile tipping point and a "barnburner" race for Iowa's governor. On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University join to discuss how the Iran war is raising concerns about the global economy, as well as the Iowa governor’s race now being rated a "toss up."

Also, President Donald Trump's clashes with the Pope and what that could mean for Catholic voters and why two congressmen — including Iowa native Eric Swalwell, resigned this week.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, emeritus professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Karen Kedrowski, ISU professor of political science, director, Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, co-director, Center for Cyclone Civics
Tags
River to River Politics DayMiddle EastIowa PoliticsPresident Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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