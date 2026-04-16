Reactions to President Trump's dispute with Pope Leo

A war at a volatile tipping point and a "barnburner" race for Iowa's governor. On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University join to discuss how the Iran war is raising concerns about the global economy, as well as the Iowa governor’s race now being rated a "toss up."

Also, President Donald Trump's clashes with the Pope and what that could mean for Catholic voters and why two congressmen — including Iowa native Eric Swalwell, resigned this week.

Guests:

