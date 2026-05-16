U.S. Supreme Court keeps abortion pill available, but state ban is pending
The U.S. Supreme Court ordered Thursday to keep telehealth access to the abortion pill mifepristone as Iowa lawmakers advance new abortion pill restrictions to the governor’s desk. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, we talk with legal scholar Jill Wieber Lens about what the ruling could mean for abortion access in Iowa and across the country.
We also begin a new series previewing Iowa’s contested primary races ahead of the June 2 election, starting with a look at the candidates in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District with political scientist Karen Kedrowski. Later in the hour, ISU's Mark Licht joins with a spring crop update as planting season continues across the state.
Plus, we say goodbye to IPR's first-ever arts and culture reporter Josie Fischels and we groove into the weekend with music from Cece Mitchell.
Guests:
- Jill Wieber Lens, Dorothy M. Willie Professor in Excellence, University of Iowa College of Law
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director, Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, co-director, Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
- Mark Licht, associate professor and Extension cropping systems specialist, Iowa State University
- Josie Fischels, former arts and culture reporter, IPR
- Cece Mitchell, host, Studio One