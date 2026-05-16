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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

U.S. Supreme Court keeps abortion pill available, but state ban is pending

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published May 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The U.S. Supreme Court ordered Thursday to keep telehealth access to the abortion pill mifepristone as Iowa lawmakers advance new abortion pill restrictions to the governor’s desk. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, we talk with legal scholar Jill Wieber Lens about what the ruling could mean for abortion access in Iowa and across the country.

We also begin a new series previewing Iowa’s contested primary races ahead of the June 2 election, starting with a look at the candidates in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District with political scientist Karen Kedrowski. Later in the hour, ISU's Mark Licht joins with a spring crop update as planting season continues across the state.

Plus, we say goodbye to IPR's first-ever arts and culture reporter Josie Fischels and we groove into the weekend with music from Cece Mitchell.

Guests:

  • Jill Wieber Lens, Dorothy M. Willie Professor in Excellence, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director, Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, co-director, Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
  • Mark Licht, associate professor and Extension cropping systems specialist, Iowa State University
  • Josie Fischels, former arts and culture reporter, IPR
  • Cece Mitchell, host, Studio One
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River to River Iowa Politics2026 ElectionAbortionArts & LifeFarming
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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