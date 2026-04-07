How immigration policies are taking shape across the Midwest

Immigration policy is increasingly shaping life across the Midwest, as state legislatures respond to shifting political pressures and states enforce new federal policy. In this episode, a closer look at immigration bills under consideration across neighboring states and what those proposals could mean for immigrant families and communities.

First, Des Moines Bureau Chief for The Gazette Erin Murphy joins us with an update on Iowa’s legislative session as they turn their focus to the budget and property tax reform. He also walks us through the immigration-related bills being discussed at the Iowa Statehouse. We also hear from Anna Pope, a journalist covering agriculture and rural affairs, who reported on how changes to federal policy are impacting immigrant families’ access to food assistance programs across the country.

Then, we turn to Illinois with Capital News Illinois reporter Brenden Moore, who discusses that state’s legislative landscape, including efforts tied to immigration enforcement and a proposed push to restrict detention centers near homes and schools.

Later, Seth Tupper, editor in chief of South Dakota Searchlight, joins the program to share how South Dakota lawmakers are approaching immigration policy, and how broader political developments — including the role of former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in federal enforcement efforts — are influencing the debate.

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