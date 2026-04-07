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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How immigration policies are taking shape across the Midwest

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published April 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Immigration policy is increasingly shaping life across the Midwest, as state legislatures respond to shifting political pressures and states enforce new federal policy. In this episode, a closer look at immigration bills under consideration across neighboring states and what those proposals could mean for immigrant families and communities.

First, Des Moines Bureau Chief for The Gazette Erin Murphy joins us with an update on Iowa’s legislative session as they turn their focus to the budget and property tax reform. He also walks us through the immigration-related bills being discussed at the Iowa Statehouse. We also hear from Anna Pope, a journalist covering agriculture and rural affairs, who reported on how changes to federal policy are impacting immigrant families’ access to food assistance programs across the country.

Then, we turn to Illinois with Capital News Illinois reporter Brenden Moore, who discusses that state’s legislative landscape, including efforts tied to immigration enforcement and a proposed push to restrict detention centers near homes and schools.

Later, Seth Tupper, editor in chief of South Dakota Searchlight, joins the program to share how South Dakota lawmakers are approaching immigration policy, and how broader political developments — including the role of former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in federal enforcement efforts — are influencing the debate.

Guests:

  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief, The Gazette
  • Brenden Moore, Statehouse reporter, Capital News Illinois
  • Anna Pope, journalist covering agriculture and rural affairs, KOSU and Harvest Public Media
  • Seth Tupper, editor in chief, South Dakota Searchlight
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River to River immigration2026 Legislative SessionVoting
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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