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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Is war with Iran coming to an end?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political scientists offer analysis on the historic case at the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship. They also discuss President Donald Trump's comments that the United States would soon end its military campaign in Iran and the No Kings protests in Iowa and around the country.

Guests:

  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor in political science and co-director of the Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
  • Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
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River to River Donald TrumpU.S. Supreme CourtMiddle East
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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