Is war with Iran coming to an end?
Political scientists offer analysis on the historic case at the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship. They also discuss President Donald Trump's comments that the United States would soon end its military campaign in Iran and the No Kings protests in Iowa and around the country.
Guests:
- Kelly Shaw, teaching professor in political science and co-director of the Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
- Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa