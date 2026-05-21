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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

JD Vance says the war with Iran isn't a 'forever war,' but the end isn't in sight

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published May 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In March, President Donald Trump called the war with Iran a tremendous success. Weeks later, the countries are in a fragile ceasefire and the U.S. is prepared to resume strikes if a deal isn't met soon.

On this River to River, Ben Kieffer speaks with University of Northern Iowa political scientist and former Air Force intelligence analyst Evan Renfro about the war and the Trump administration's foreign policy.

Then, Cornell College's Megan Goldberg breaks down the upcoming primaries for the 2nd Congressional District seat, which opened up after Rep. Ashley Hinson decided to run for Senate.

Guests:

  • Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Megan Goldberg, associate professor of American politics, Cornell College
Tags
River to River 2026 ElectionInternational AffairsDonald TrumpPolitics Day
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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