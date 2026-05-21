JD Vance says the war with Iran isn't a 'forever war,' but the end isn't in sight

In March, President Donald Trump called the war with Iran a tremendous success. Weeks later, the countries are in a fragile ceasefire and the U.S. is prepared to resume strikes if a deal isn't met soon.

On this River to River, Ben Kieffer speaks with University of Northern Iowa political scientist and former Air Force intelligence analyst Evan Renfro about the war and the Trump administration's foreign policy.

Then, Cornell College's Megan Goldberg breaks down the upcoming primaries for the 2nd Congressional District seat, which opened up after Rep. Ashley Hinson decided to run for Senate.

Guests:

