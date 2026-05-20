How the U.S. has arrived at its most blatant era of oligarchy
After two centuries of expanding democracy, why has America become more unequal — not less?
On this episode we listen to highlights from a recent conversation with political scientist Jeffrey Winters of Northwestern University. His new book, The Blind Spot: How Oligarchs Dominate Our Democracy, examines the failure of democracy to address wealth inequality, why it's by design. This conversation was recorded on May 7 at the Englert Theatre, presented by the Iowa City Foreign Relations Council.
Guest:
- Jeffrey Winters, author, professor of political science, Northwestern University