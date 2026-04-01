National Agricultural Health Study featured in 2026 Cancer in Iowa report

The Cancer in Iowa Report published annually by the Iowa Cancer Registry gives an overview of the current burden of cancer in the state. This year's report features findings from the Agricultural Health Study, one of the world's largest and longest-running active studies of agricultural exposures and health. On this episode we talk with Iowa Cancer Registry Director Mary Charlton about this year's report which estimates this year that 21,700 Iowans will be diagnosed with cancer and 6,400 Iowans will die of cancer.

We'll also talk with principal investigator of the Agricultural Health Study Laura Beane Freeman about the findings from their study that began in the mid-1990s with participants from Iowa and North Carolina. Iowa farmers and their spouses in the study have had between 10-13% fewer cancers overall than expected compared to the general Iowa population after adjusting for age and sex. David Cwiertny of the University of Iowa's Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination also joins to discuss various environmental factors in the state that may be contributing to cancer diagnoses.

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