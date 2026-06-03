Identifying how menopause impacts risks of stroke and Alzheimer's

Women are more vulnerable to strokes, yet they're historically underreported and underdiagnosed. On this episode, the science of menopause and the aging brain.

First, University of Iowa neurologist Dr. Hannah Roeder shares how stroke risk in women nearly doubles in the decade after menopause, and the gender disparities of stroke cases, response, and recovery.

Then, we learn about a new study to examine whether the menopause transition quietly accelerates brain and blood vessel aging, potentially helping explain why women face higher risks of stroke and Alzheimer's disease.

Finally, University of Iowa Comprehensive Stroke Center Head Dr. Enrique Leira joins to share how the Code Stroke system has improved recognition and response to strokes for the past 20 years across the state.

Guests:

