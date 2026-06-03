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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Identifying how menopause impacts risks of stroke and Alzheimer's

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshDani Gehr
Published June 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Women are more vulnerable to strokes, yet they're historically underreported and underdiagnosed. On this episode, the science of menopause and the aging brain.

First, University of Iowa neurologist Dr. Hannah Roeder shares how stroke risk in women nearly doubles in the decade after menopause, and the gender disparities of stroke cases, response, and recovery.

Then, we learn about a new study to examine whether the menopause transition quietly accelerates brain and blood vessel aging, potentially helping explain why women face higher risks of stroke and Alzheimer's disease.

Finally, University of Iowa Comprehensive Stroke Center Head Dr. Enrique Leira joins to share how the Code Stroke system has improved recognition and response to strokes for the past 20 years across the state.

Guests:

  • Dr. Hannah Roeder, clinical assistant professor of neurology, University of Iowa Health Care
  • Wesley Lefferts, assistant professor of kinesiology and health, Iowa State University
  • Dr. Enrique Leira, Stoppelmoor-Adams professor in vascular neurology, University of Iowa Health Care
Tags
River to River AlzheimersWomenpublic healthUniversity of IowaIowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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