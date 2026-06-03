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University of Iowa researchers launch project on how environmental exposures affect human health

Iowa Public Radio | By Natalie Krebs
Published June 3, 2026 at 3:15 PM CDT
David Cwiertny, William D. Ashton Professor of Civil Engineering and director of CHEEC, speaks at a press conference next to Larry Weber and Sharon Krause. He said community education and engagement are important parts of the Iowa INSIGHT program.
Natalie Dunlap
/
Iowa Public Radio
David Cwiertny, a William D. Ashton professor of civil engineering and director of the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination, speaks at a press conference next to Larry Weber and Sharon Krause Wednesday. Cwiertny says community education and engagement are important parts of the Iowa INSIGHT program.

University of Iowa researchers announced Wednesday a new research program focused on understanding how environmental exposures affect human health.

The Iowa Integrated Network for Science, Information, and Geospatial Health Tracking (INSIGHT) is a partnership between the UI’s Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination and IIHR Hydroscience and Engineering department.

"This program will produce scientific evidence needed to understand how environmental exposures affect human health, from the air that we breathe to the water that we drink," said Larry Weber, director of IIHR, at a press conference.

Iowa INSIGHT will launch on July 1. It will be a five-year project that costs around $10 million, Weber said.

Half of the project will be funded through a $5 million donation from the Kyle J. and Sharon Krause Family Foundation. Researchers will have to raise the remaining $5 million to complete their project, but they have already received donations from other charitable organizations, he said.

The project has four main focus areas: expanding environmental monitoring for factors like nitrate and PFAS, developing biomonitoring to track exposure in people's bodies, conducting epidemiological studies and spreading information through community education and engagement.

Educating the public and providing information on findings is an important part of the project, said David Cwiertny, director of the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination.

"We want people to understand their environmental vulnerabilities, so they can actually take action or talk to their representatives and figure out how to address it, and not just engage in conversations that may not be relevant to them or their community," he said.

Iowa INSIGHT comes as Iowans have growing concerns about the state's high cancer rates and how environment contaminants, like nitrates in water, may be affecting their health, Weber said.

"As you look at the water quality — and nitrate is only one analyte that we're interested in — but the nitrate concentrations and loads have continued to rise in Iowa. We're on track for this year to be the highest nitrate load leaving the state of Iowa on record," he said.
Tags
Health EnvironmentCancerNitrateAir qualityWater QualityUniversity of Iowa
Natalie Krebs
Natalie Krebs is IPR's health reporter and collaborator with Side Effects Public Media. Krebs has expertise covering health news and issues, including maternal health and rural health care access. She's covered abortion access and women's health care in Iowa and the Midwest, news from Iowa's state health agencies, and medical care and health concerns for elders. Krebs is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.
See stories by Natalie Krebs


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