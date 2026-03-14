The risks of asking artificial intelligence for legal advice

On this News Buzz edition of River to River, Marissa Payne of the Des Moines Register gives an update on activity at the Iowa Statehouse, including a new law limiting local gender identity protections.

Then we talk with William Morris of the Des Moines Register about the legal risks of using artificial intelligence in court cases and why attorneys warn it could expose sensitive information. Grace Nieland of The Gazette explains how data center construction is reshaping housing demand in Cedar Rapids, and Kevin Baskins of the Des Moines Register discusses Iowa’s latest economic competitiveness report. Later, Kate Grumke of Harvest Public Media shares how scientists are studying engineered algae that could help remove microplastics from waterways. State Climatologist Justin Glisan joins the show to talk about Iowa’s recent wind patterns, and Studio One host Tressa Glass wraps up the week with new music picks.

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