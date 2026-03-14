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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The risks of asking artificial intelligence for legal advice

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published March 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this News Buzz edition of River to River, Marissa Payne of the Des Moines Register gives an update on activity at the Iowa Statehouse, including a new law limiting local gender identity protections.

Then we talk with William Morris of the Des Moines Register about the legal risks of using artificial intelligence in court cases and why attorneys warn it could expose sensitive information. Grace Nieland of The Gazette explains how data center construction is reshaping housing demand in Cedar Rapids, and Kevin Baskins of the Des Moines Register discusses Iowa’s latest economic competitiveness report. Later, Kate Grumke of Harvest Public Media shares how scientists are studying engineered algae that could help remove microplastics from waterways. State Climatologist Justin Glisan joins the show to talk about Iowa’s recent wind patterns, and Studio One host Tressa Glass wraps up the week with new music picks.

Guests:

  • Marissa Payne, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Grace Nieland, Linn County government reporter, The Gazette
  • Kevin Baskins, metro jobs reporter, Des Moines Register
  • William Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Kate Grumke, senior environmental reporter, Harvest Public Media
  • Justin Glisan, Iowa State Climatologist
  • Tressa Glass, host, IPR Studio One
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River to River NewsbuzzIowa PoliticsEconomic Statusclimate change
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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