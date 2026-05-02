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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Student loan limits tighten as Iowa tuition climbs

By Dani Gehr,
Katherine PerkinsZoe Bentler
Published May 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

New limits on student borrowing are set to take effect this year as Iowa universities face rising tuition and growing concern over how students will cover the cost. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, we hear how colleges are preparing for the financial aid changes and what they could mean for students across the state from The Gazette's Vanessa Miller. We also check in with the Iowa Capital Dispatch's Robin Opsahl on the final stretch of Iowa’s 2026 legislative session.

The Economist recently examined why support for President Trump remains strong among Iowa farmers despite continued economic uncertainty. Their news editor Hollie Berman joins with that story. Plus, IPR’s James Kelley brings us his final conversation before signing off, and we groove into the weekend with Studio One’s Tressa Glass.

Guests:

  • Robin Opsahl, reporter, Iowa Capitol Dispatch
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Hollie Berman, Midwest correspondent, The Economist
  • James Kelley, eastern Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Tressa Glass, host, Studio One
Tags
River to River Newsbuzz2026 Legislative SessionPresident TrumpFarmingpublic schools
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
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Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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