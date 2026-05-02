Student loan limits tighten as Iowa tuition climbs

New limits on student borrowing are set to take effect this year as Iowa universities face rising tuition and growing concern over how students will cover the cost. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, we hear how colleges are preparing for the financial aid changes and what they could mean for students across the state from The Gazette's Vanessa Miller. We also check in with the Iowa Capital Dispatch's Robin Opsahl on the final stretch of Iowa’s 2026 legislative session.

The Economist recently examined why support for President Trump remains strong among Iowa farmers despite continued economic uncertainty. Their news editor Hollie Berman joins with that story. Plus, IPR’s James Kelley brings us his final conversation before signing off, and we groove into the weekend with Studio One’s Tressa Glass.

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