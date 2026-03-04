State leaders honor Iowa soldier killed in Iranian strike

An Army Reserve soldier from West Des Moines was among the first Americans killed after the U.S. and Israel launched air strikes against Iran.

Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, was killed in Kuwait on Sunday in a what military officials said was an Iranian drone attack. Coady was promoted posthumously from specialist to sergeant. Coady was serving as part of the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, a unit that provides global logistical support.

Three other soldiers in the same unit also died in the attack:



Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Fla.

Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Neb.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minn.

Coady was a student at Drake University. According to Drake, he was studying cybersecurity and computer science, and worked as an IT specialist in the Army Reserve. The university said in a statement he was "a well-loved and highly dedicated" student and had "an incredibly bright future ahead of him."

He graduated from West Des Moines Valley High School in 2023 and was an Eagle Scout. As part of his final scout project, Coady built 12 Adirondack chairs for Iowa Homeless Youth Centers.

Coady’s death while on active duty in the Middle East comes less than three months after Iowa National Guard soldiers Staff Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard and Staff Sgt. Edgar Torres-Tovar were killed in Syria.

Iowa elected officials released statements honoring Coady. Gov. Kim Reynolds offered condolences to his family, and said Coady “heroically answered his nation’s call to duty and gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said her thoughts are with Coady’s family and friends.

“The loss of Declan Coady, a young Iowan serving his state and country, is devastating to all of us. We can never be grateful enough for his service and sacrifice,” Hart said.

Rep. Zach Nunn said in a statement he stands with Coady’s family, “praying for strength and remembering a young man who gave his life in service to our country.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Coady and the others who were killed “represent the best of Iowa, and the best of America.”

“These heroes paid the ultimate price to protect against the world’s number one state sponsor of terrorism, Iran and we will never forget their service and sacrifice,” Grassley said.

“They served in a noble endeavor and their sacrifice is one that can never be repaid,” U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said.



State Sen. Renee Hardman, D-West Des Moines, said she is moved by Coady’s service.

“Let’s honor his bravery and sacrifice by treasuring the indelible mark his life has left on our community,” Hardman said.