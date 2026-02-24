© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Bills ending vaccine requirements and restricting abortion pills cleared major deadline

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published February 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Last week was "Funnel Week" at the Statehouse and lawmakers rushed to pass bills through committees before the Friday deadline.

Reporters Erin Murphy, Katarina Sostaric and Robin Opsahl share the bills that are still alive — from expanding a ban on LGBTQ+ topics in schools to limiting the governor's power — and those that died.

Guests:

  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Katarina Sostaric, Statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Robin Opsahl, reporter covering the state legislature and politics, Iowa Capital Dispatch
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
