Bills ending vaccine requirements and restricting abortion pills cleared major deadline
Last week was "Funnel Week" at the Statehouse and lawmakers rushed to pass bills through committees before the Friday deadline.
Reporters Erin Murphy, Katarina Sostaric and Robin Opsahl share the bills that are still alive — from expanding a ban on LGBTQ+ topics in schools to limiting the governor's power — and those that died.
Guests:
- Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
- Katarina Sostaric, Statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
- Robin Opsahl, reporter covering the state legislature and politics, Iowa Capital Dispatch