Bill would limit local civil rights protections in Iowa
Political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University offer analysis on recent political headlines, including Democratic candidates making their Senate bids, and bills at the Iowa State house that would ban school-library partnerships and restrict access to medication abortion. Experts also reflect on the life of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, who died earlier this week.
Guests:
- Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and Director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University