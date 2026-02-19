© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Bill would limit local civil rights protections in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University offer analysis on recent political headlines, including Democratic candidates making their Senate bids, and bills at the Iowa State house that would ban school-library partnerships and restrict access to medication abortion. Experts also reflect on the life of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, who died earlier this week.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and Director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River 2026 Election2026 Legislative Session
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content