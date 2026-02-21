© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The hidden toll of lead ammunition on Iowa's wildlife

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz edition, host Ben Kieffer speaks with guess and journalists from around Iowa about the news of the week, including the first funnel deadline at the Statehouse, how Iowa libraries became political lightning rods, the risks of lead in hunting, funding of the 988 crisis line and more.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber Miller, Statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Chad Hahn, meteorologist, National Weather Service
  • Grace Nieland, Linn County government reporter, The Gazette
  • Michael Marks, producer and reporter, Texas Standard/The Texas Newsroom
  • Kay Neumann, executive director, SOAR
  • Lucius Pham, host, IPR Studio One
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
