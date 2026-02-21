The hidden toll of lead ammunition on Iowa's wildlife
On this Newsbuzz edition, host Ben Kieffer speaks with guess and journalists from around Iowa about the news of the week, including the first funnel deadline at the Statehouse, how Iowa libraries became political lightning rods, the risks of lead in hunting, funding of the 988 crisis line and more.
Guests:
- Stephen Gruber Miller, Statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
- Chad Hahn, meteorologist, National Weather Service
- Grace Nieland, Linn County government reporter, The Gazette
- Michael Marks, producer and reporter, Texas Standard/The Texas Newsroom
- Kay Neumann, executive director, SOAR
- Lucius Pham, host, IPR Studio One