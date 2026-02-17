Legislative news in neighboring states and what it could mean for the region
River to River host Ben Kieffer speaks with journalists covering statehouses in six states — Nebraska, Wisconsin and Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota. They discuss many hot button issues in these states, including voter initiative battles, opposition to energy-hungry data centers, abortion access, property taxes, eminent domain and more.
Guests:
- Fred Knapp, senior reporter/producer, Nebraska Public Media News
- Anya van Wagtendonk, state Capitol reporter, Wisconsin Public Radio
- Sarah Kellogg, Statehouse and politics reporter, STLPR
- Ben Szalinski, Statehouse reporter, Capitol News Illinois
- Dana Ferguson, politics correspondent, MPR news
- John Hult, senior reporter, South Dakota Searchlight