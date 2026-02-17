© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Legislative news in neighboring states and what it could mean for the region

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

River to River host Ben Kieffer speaks with journalists covering statehouses in six states — Nebraska, Wisconsin and Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota. They discuss many hot button issues in these states, including voter initiative battles, opposition to energy-hungry data centers, abortion access, property taxes, eminent domain and more.

Guests:

Tags
River to River Midwest
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
