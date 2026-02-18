The art of camouflage

A new exhibit at the International Spy Museum, "Camouflage: Designed to Deceive," explores the use of camouflage in war and espionage and how it relates to surveillance and deep fakes today. We hear about the new exhibit from the vice president of exhibits and collections, Katheryn Keane. Then, University of Northern Iowa camouflage expert Roy Behrens wrote the introduction to the exhibit and joins the program.

Then, Isabel Muzzio grew up during a violent time in Argentina, but found that years later, some from her community viewed those events much differently. Today, she studies how memories are altered and joins the show to talk about how our politics impact our memories.

Guests:

