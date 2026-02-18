© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The art of camouflage

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published February 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A new exhibit at the International Spy Museum, "Camouflage: Designed to Deceive," explores the use of camouflage in war and espionage and how it relates to surveillance and deep fakes today. We hear about the new exhibit from the vice president of exhibits and collections, Katheryn Keane. Then, University of Northern Iowa camouflage expert Roy Behrens wrote the introduction to the exhibit and joins the program.

Then, Isabel Muzzio grew up during a violent time in Argentina, but found that years later, some from her community viewed those events much differently. Today, she studies how memories are altered and joins the show to talk about how our politics impact our memories.

Guests:

  • Katheryn Keane, vice president of exhibits and collections, International Spy Museum
  • Roy Behrens, professor emeritus of graphic design, University of Northern Iowa
  • Isabel Muzzio, Ronnie Ketchel Professor in the department of psychological and brain sciences, University of Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
