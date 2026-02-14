© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A small Iowa community faces pollution at the tap

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published February 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In Early, Iowa, residents check their Facebook to see if their water is safe to drink. On this News Buzz edition of River to River, Sentient Media's Nina Elkadi shares her investigation into nitrate pollution in small towns' tap water.

But first, Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch gives us a statehouse update. Also, Iowa Capital Dispatch's Cami Koons talks about a controversial piece of legislation that could change how Iowa's impaired waters list is managed. Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan explains this year’s snow drought and its consequences. Finally, we groove into the weekend with Studio One's CeCe Mitchell with new tracks from Buck Meek and Dogpark.

Guests:

  • Robin Opsahl, reporter covering the state legislature and politics, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Nina Elkadi, editor-at-large, Sentient Media
  • Cami Koons, reporter covering agriculture and the environment, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Justin Glisan, Iowa State Climatologist
  • Cece Mitchell, host, Studio One
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
