A small Iowa community faces pollution at the tap

In Early, Iowa, residents check their Facebook to see if their water is safe to drink. On this News Buzz edition of River to River, Sentient Media's Nina Elkadi shares her investigation into nitrate pollution in small towns' tap water.

But first, Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch gives us a statehouse update. Also, Iowa Capital Dispatch's Cami Koons talks about a controversial piece of legislation that could change how Iowa's impaired waters list is managed. Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan explains this year’s snow drought and its consequences. Finally, we groove into the weekend with Studio One's CeCe Mitchell with new tracks from Buck Meek and Dogpark.

Guests:

