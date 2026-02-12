© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Bills aim to restrict abortion medication, end local civil rights ordinances

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published February 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Immigration policy debates are intensifying at both the state and national level, as lawmakers wrestle with enforcement, civil rights protections and election law changes.

On this Politics Day, we are joined by political scientists Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Dave Peterson of Iowa State University to break down the latest developments.

At the state level, we discuss a proposal from Iowa lawmakers that would strip local governments of their authority to enact civil rights protections. We also examine legislation that would require in-person doctor visits for medication abortion and the wave of higher education bills moving through the statehouse this session.

Nationally, Congress faces a looming government funding crisis and renewed negotiations over ICE reform. The conversation also turns to the SAVE Act, a Republican-backed proposal that would significantly change how Americans cast ballots ahead of the midterm elections.

Guests:

  • Dave Peterson, professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Megan Goldberg, associate professor of American politics, Cornell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
