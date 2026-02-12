Bills aim to restrict abortion medication, end local civil rights ordinances

Immigration policy debates are intensifying at both the state and national level, as lawmakers wrestle with enforcement, civil rights protections and election law changes.

On this Politics Day, we are joined by political scientists Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Dave Peterson of Iowa State University to break down the latest developments.

At the state level, we discuss a proposal from Iowa lawmakers that would strip local governments of their authority to enact civil rights protections. We also examine legislation that would require in-person doctor visits for medication abortion and the wave of higher education bills moving through the statehouse this session.

Nationally, Congress faces a looming government funding crisis and renewed negotiations over ICE reform. The conversation also turns to the SAVE Act, a Republican-backed proposal that would significantly change how Americans cast ballots ahead of the midterm elections.

Guests:

