River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The view on Venezuela from a former ambassador

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published February 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On a visit to Des Moines, the former ambassador to Venezuela speaks with host Ben Kieffer about the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and what it could mean for Latin America.

Then, the murder of Jeff Signorelli has stuck with Willy Nast for decades. Nast released a podcast, City of Lights, which doesn't dig into the cold case, but follows the lives of the victim's parents.

Guests:

  • Jimmy B. Story, former U.S. Ambassador for the Venezuela Affairs Unit
  • Willy Nast, writer and podcaster, City of Lights podcast
Tags
River to River International AffairsPoliticsCrime
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
