Bills to expand community college offerings and tax endowments, discussed by lawmakers and stakeholders

State lawmakers have advanced several proposals that would impact Iowa's public and private colleges and universities and community colleges.

On this Legislative Day episode, we talk with the House Higher Education Committee chair and ranking member, Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Mediapolis, and Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, about bills Collins has brought forward this session that would allow some community colleges to offer four-year degrees, place a tax on large endowments at colleges and universities, and more.

Then, we talk with a former student regent Jenny Connolly. Connolly served as the student representative on the Iowa Board of Regents from 2004-2008, and it was this responsibility that motivated her to seek a career in higher education at the University of Northern Iowa. Connolly was a voting member, which would change under proposed legislation this session.

We also hear from the presidents of Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge and Northwestern College in Orange City on their views of the four-year degree proposal.

Guests:

