River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Bills to expand community college offerings and tax endowments, discussed by lawmakers and stakeholders

By Ben Kieffer,
Grant GerlockSamantha McIntosh
Published February 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

State lawmakers have advanced several proposals that would impact Iowa's public and private colleges and universities and community colleges.

On this Legislative Day episode, we talk with the House Higher Education Committee chair and ranking member, Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Mediapolis, and Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, about bills Collins has brought forward this session that would allow some community colleges to offer four-year degrees, place a tax on large endowments at colleges and universities, and more.

Then, we talk with a former student regent Jenny Connolly. Connolly served as the student representative on the Iowa Board of Regents from 2004-2008, and it was this responsibility that motivated her to seek a career in higher education at the University of Northern Iowa. Connolly was a voting member, which would change under proposed legislation this session.

We also hear from the presidents of Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge and Northwestern College in Orange City on their views of the four-year degree proposal.

Guests:

  • Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Mediapolis
  • Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo
  • Jenny Connolly, former student regent, and director of advising, UNI College of Education
  • Jesse Ulrich, president, Iowa Central Community College
  • Greg Christy, president, Northwestern College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Grant Gerlock
Grant Gerlock is IPR's Assistant News Director, with expertise in reporting on education policy, the Iowa Legislature, water quality, and news in Central Iowa, all with an eye to helping Iowans better understand their communities and the state. He's covered education policy from the state to local level, environmental concerns and local policy implementations across the Des Moines and surrounding area, among many more stories, for IPR, NPR and other media organizations. Gerlock is a graduate of Miami University (Ohio).
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
