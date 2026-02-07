© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The artists kept from U.S. visits amid immigration crackdown

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published February 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A Czech clarinetist detained for six hours at the border. A Colombian muralist whose artwork made it to Iowa—even though shecouldn’t. On this River to River, IPR's Josie Fischels shares her reporting on the artists impacted by current immigration enforcement.

We also get a legislative update from IPR's Katarina Sostaric, with proposals to end vaccine requirements and expand a ban on LGBTQ+ materials in schools. Also, The Gazette's Grace King talks about proposed school closures in the Cedar Rapids school district, Iowa writer Christina Fernandez-Morrow on the impact of Bad Bunny's Grammy win and Studio One host Tressa Glass shares new tunes from Mitski and Noah Kahan.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, Statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Grace King, K-12 education reporter, The Gazette
  • Josie Fischels, arts and culture reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Christina Fernandez-Morrow, freelance writer and editor, part of the Iowa Writer’sCollaborative.
  • Tressa Glass, host, IPR's Studio One
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
