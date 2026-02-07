The artists kept from U.S. visits amid immigration crackdown

A Czech clarinetist detained for six hours at the border. A Colombian muralist whose artwork made it to Iowa—even though shecouldn’t. On this River to River, IPR's Josie Fischels shares her reporting on the artists impacted by current immigration enforcement.

We also get a legislative update from IPR's Katarina Sostaric, with proposals to end vaccine requirements and expand a ban on LGBTQ+ materials in schools. Also, The Gazette's Grace King talks about proposed school closures in the Cedar Rapids school district, Iowa writer Christina Fernandez-Morrow on the impact of Bad Bunny's Grammy win and Studio One host Tressa Glass shares new tunes from Mitski and Noah Kahan.

Guests:

