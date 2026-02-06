© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
What you should know about changing nuclear regulations

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
The Big Beautiful Bill brought some changes to federal taxes. An ISU Extension financial educator shares the changes you should know before you file and resources that can help.

Then, University of Iowa researchers talk about the Cancer Analytics & Maps for Small Areas map (CAMSA), a new tool they’ve developed that maps cancer risk down to your ZIP code, and how this tool could be an asset to public health officials, advocates and others.

Finally — the Trump administration is rewriting the safety rules for nuclear power. An NPR reporter discusses these changes and what they could mean for Iowans.

Guests:

  • Barb Wollan, Iowa State University Extension educator, Health and Human Sciences
  • Caglar Koylu, associate professor, University of Iowa's School of Earth, Environment and Sustainablity
  • Grant Brown, associate professor, University of Iowa's College of Public Health
  • Geoff Brumfiel, senior editor and correspondent, NPR
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
