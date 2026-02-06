What you should know about changing nuclear regulations

The Big Beautiful Bill brought some changes to federal taxes. An ISU Extension financial educator shares the changes you should know before you file and resources that can help.

Then, University of Iowa researchers talk about the Cancer Analytics & Maps for Small Areas map (CAMSA), a new tool they’ve developed that maps cancer risk down to your ZIP code, and how this tool could be an asset to public health officials, advocates and others.

Finally — the Trump administration is rewriting the safety rules for nuclear power. An NPR reporter discusses these changes and what they could mean for Iowans.

