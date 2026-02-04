Remembering public health pioneer Dr. Bill Foege
What’s it like to drive on the moon? Scientists at the University of Iowa are working on a virtual lunar landscape complete with low gravity and lunar dirt. Then, an astrophysicist discusses new research on white dwarf stars 200 light-years away.
Later, we remember Iowa‑born public health pioneer Dr. William (Bill) Foege. His contributions to public health helped eradicate smallpox.
Guests:
- Chris Schwarz, director of engineering and modeling research at the University of Iowa's Driving Safety Research Institute
- Dustin Swarm, NASA Nancy Grace Roman Technology Fellow + Assistant Professor, Physics & Astronomy, University of Iowa
- Dr. Jim Merchant, emeritus professor of Public Health and Medicine, emeritus and founding Dean of the College of Public Health
- Ro Foege, former Iowa lawmaker