River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Remembering public health pioneer Dr. Bill Foege

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

What’s it like to drive on the moon? Scientists at the University of Iowa are working on a virtual lunar landscape complete with low gravity and lunar dirt. Then, an astrophysicist discusses new research on white dwarf stars 200 light-years away.

Later, we remember Iowa‑born public health pioneer Dr. William (Bill) Foege.  His contributions to public health helped eradicate smallpox.

Guests:

  • Chris Schwarz, director of engineering and modeling research at the University of Iowa's Driving Safety Research Institute
  • Dustin Swarm, NASA Nancy Grace Roman Technology Fellow + Assistant Professor, Physics & Astronomy, University of Iowa
  • Dr. Jim Merchant, emeritus professor of Public Health and Medicine, emeritus and founding Dean of the College of Public Health
  • Ro Foege, former Iowa lawmaker
